Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bears the tricolour as he leads the Indian contingent at Gelora Bung Karno during the opening ceremony of Asian Games 2018. The players arrived in blue suits, smiling and with small flags in their hands, waving to the crowd. India has sent a contingent of 569 athletes who will participate in a total of 36 sports. (Source: PTI)