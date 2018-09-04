1 / 5

The government on Tuesday felicitated the athletes who earned a medal for the nation at the 18th edition of Asian Games in Indonesia. The gold medallist were rewarded with Rs 40 lakh, the silver and bronze winners took home Rs 20 and Rs 10 lakh each. (In the pic above) Indian Kurash athletes bagged two medals at the Asian Games. Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav won bronze in Women's - 52kg category while Pincky Balhara bagged silver in same category. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)