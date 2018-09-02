1 / 8

Ending the Asian Games campaign on a high note with 69 medals, India recorded their highest ever medal haul at this edition of the Games. India won 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals. At the closing ceremony at GBK Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indian women hockey captain Rani Rampal was the country's flag bearer. The Indian women hockey team under Rani's leadership secured silver after losing 1-2 against Japan. (Source: Reuters)