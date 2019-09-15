Sports Gallery Ashes: England beat Australia in final Test to level series 2-2 England beat Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval on Sunday to draw the series 2-2. It's the first time an Ashes series has ended in a draw since 1972. England beat Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval on Sunday to draw the series 2-2. It's the first time an Ashes series has ended in a draw since 1972. (Reuters) Australia had already retained the urn as holder but was thwarted in its goal of a first outright series win in England in 18 years after being dismissed for 263 in its second innings deep into the evening session on Day 4. (Reuters) Matthew Wade was Australia's top scorer with 117 after beginning to worry England as the visitors chased an unlikely winning target of 399. (Reuters) Wade was stumped off a delivery from England captain Joe Root. (Reuters) Steve Smith proved a formidable presence at No. 4 for Australia throughout the series but was caught by Ben Stokes at leg gully off pacer Stuart Broad for 23, by far his lowest score of the series. (Reuters) Jack Leach scalped 4-49 for England. He was well supported by Stuart Broad, who also picked the equal number of wickets. (Reuters)