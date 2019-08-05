Sports Gallery Ashes 2019: Australia draw first blood at Edgbaston as England crumble Owing to Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins' bowling brilliance, Australia win the first Test of Ashes by 251 runs at Edgbaston. With the return of Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner, fans at Edgbaston showed up with sandpapers to take a jibe at their involvement in the controversy. (Source: Twitter/@bbctms) Stuart Broad took five wickets to bundle Australia for 284. (Source: Twitter) Fans sported masks of Steve Smith crying at a press conference after he was stripped of captaincy due to the sandpaper controversy. Steve Smith celebrating his century in the first innings. He was dismissed for 144. (Source: Twitter) Rory Burns celebrating his maiden Test ton infront of the Edgbaston crowd. (Source: Twitter/@PCA) Australia's captain Tim Paine receiving advices from the ex-captain Steve Smith. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith celebrates after scoring his century with Matthew Wade, who both scored 142 and 110 at the end of Australia's second innings. (Source: Twitter) After Steve Waugh in 1997, Steve Smith is the first to score two centuries in the same Ashes Test. (Source: Twitter) David Warner showing his empty pockets after fans were chanting that he had sandpaper in his pockets. (Source: Twitter) Australia celebrating the dismissal of England captain Joe Root while chasing a target of 398 on the final day. (Reuters) Nathan Lyon dismantled the England batting order with a brilliant 6/49 in the second innings. (Source: Twitter) Australians celebrating with Pat Cummins after the last wicket of Chris Woakes, which handed them the victory in the first Test. (Source: Reuters)