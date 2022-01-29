Must Read
- India bought Pegasus as part of defence deal with Israel in 2017: NYT
- Explained: Jats and the BJP in Uttar Pradesh
- Punjab election: The missing women candidates
- Bad bank ready, 15 cases adding up to Rs 50,000 crore to be shifted by March 31
- Covid-19 Numbers Explained: The third wave has likely peaked in India; here is why
- Hijab row: Udupi college asks students to opt for online classes
- Khan Sir, the teacher who can explain everything, but RRB: 'Beyond me'
- A beautiful secret: Gabo and the daughter he named Indira
Ash Barty ends 44-year wait for home champion at Australian Open 2022Updated: January 29, 2022 6:00:52 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- IndiaBehind govt, BJP's new attack on Ansari, an old tension
- CitiesDrones light up Delhi sky at Beating Retreat ceremony
- EntertainmentRudra trailer: Ajay Devgn's cop drama is miles away from his Singham avatar
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 15 finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan get teary-eyed as they remember Sidharth Shukla
- Trending'RIP logic': This sindoor scene from Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has netizens amused online
- Trending'When no one is available to play': Video of robot playing badminton enthralls netizens
- SportsAsh Barty beats Danielle Collins to win Australian Open 2022 title
- Sports'A Grand Slam champion on three different surfaces, Ash Barty the complete player'
- OpinionHow budget can generate higher growth, jobs
- How Cong is pitching old issues to win Punjab election
- LifestyleBigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty is a true fashion inspiration; take a look
- TechnologyRealme 9i review: Good budget 4G phone, but is it a good upgrade?