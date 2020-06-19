- After WHO move, 22 trial sites in India to stop HCQ research
- Midnight burial at ITO after day of tracking body en route UP
- Jammu: Probe into death of 2 wearing PPE at cremation
- Vadodara: Covid patients complain of being ‘turned away’
- Migrants in Kerala plantations say they are here to stay
- Gujarat: Days after reopening, 15 powerloom factories shut due to labour shortage
- Citing danger of Covid spread, SC refuses permission for Rath Yatra
- Delhi hospitals sound alarm, one goes to police as nurses strike, quit
- Maharashtra: State records 100 deaths, 3,752 cases
- Capital begins antigen testing, 456 of 7,040 positive on Day 1
Argentina’s poor put their football dreams on holdPublished: June 19, 2020 4:31:54 pm
- CitiesDelhi Health Minister's condition deteriorates after testing positive for Covid
- All three BJP candidates will win says Gujarat Deputy CM
- EntertainmentPenguin movie review: The Keerthy Suresh-starrer is quite ludicrous
- EntertainmentAfter the industry ganged up on me, I felt lonely: Kangana Ranaut
- TrendingDonald Trump tweets doctored viral clip of toddlers, Twitter flags as 'manipulated media'
- TrendingMexican street musicians bring melodies to people stuck at home due to COVID-19
- SportsBCCI, IOA open to ending deals with Vivo, Li Ning
- SportsMarketers keep fingers crossed, hope for IPL boost
- OpinionCan India-China reimagine contours of a new Boundary of Assured Control?
- When a Parliamentary panel red-flagged China
- Could fainting spells indicate an underlying heart condition? An expert answers
- TechnologyWhat experts say about boycotting of Chinese smartphone companies