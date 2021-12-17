3 / 8

Aguero, one of the world's greatest strikers of this generation, underwent tests after leaving the field, holding his chest, during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30. “When they did the first test in the clinic, the medical staff called to tell me there was a very big possibility that I wouldn’t be able to keep playing,” Aguero said. “... I was still processing everything when one of the doctors told me straight up, ‘That’s enough.’” (AP)