Virat Kohli has emerged as the most powerful name in cricket-loving India this decade. Not only did the Indian cricket captain finish the decade as top ODI run-scorer but also reached the milestone with 5,775 more international runs than anyone else in the last 10 years. Even though he made his international debut in 2008, it was only in this decade that he emerged as the biggest name in the cricket world. He amassed a total of 20,964 runs in this decade and is the only batsman in the history of the sport to average over 50 in all three formats. (Source: AP)