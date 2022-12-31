Farewell 2022: World ushers in New Year with fireworks, light displays
December 31, 2022 22:30 IST
The Times Square ball is tested out for the media ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, U.S., December 30, 2022. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
Early fireworks explode over Sydney Opera House during the New Year's Eve celebrations, in Sydney, Australia, December 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Jaimi Joy)
People celebrate New Year's eve in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS/Jaimi Joy)
An entertainer performs during a countdown event for the 2023 New Year celebrations in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Issei Kato)
Women dancers prepare before their perform during culture parade to bid farewell to 2022 and welcoming 2023 in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Teachers celebrate New Year 2023 on its eve, in Patiala, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
People pose for pictures with a 2023 installation at a shopping complex on New Year's Eve, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China on December 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Florence Lo)
A person walks in a Buddhist temple during New Year's eve celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2023. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland as New Year celebrations begin in New Zealand, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo)
Members of a Turkish dance club perform during New Year's Eve celebrations in a public garden in Turkish capital Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
A road is illuminated welcoming 2023 on the eve of New Year, in Kolkata, Saturday, Dec.31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)