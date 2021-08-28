3 / 14

A Pakistani paramilitary soldier, right, and Taliban fighters stand guard on their respective sides at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. In the current situation in Afghanistan, pedestrian movement is limited at the Torkham border, with only stranded people on both sides and trucks taking goods to Afghanistan passing through this border point. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)