Partial solar eclipse as seen from cities across India
October 25, 2022 7:16:25 pm
Enthusiasts gather to watch a partial solar eclipse at IUCCA ground in Pune on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Art Horizon)
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is partially or fully positioned between the sun and earth for a short period of time. In the process, the moon casts its shadow on earth. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Apart from India, it was also visible in parts of Europe, western Asia and northeast Africa. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
People using x-ray films to watch the partial solar eclipse in Patiala on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)
Delhiites witness the partial solar eclipse at the Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
As only a portion of the sun’s disc was hidden by the moon on Tuesday, it was called a partial solar eclipse.
When viewed from various parts of India, about 4 to 55 per cent of the sun was eclipsed by the moon today. The
maximum eclipse was observed around 5.43 pm. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Today's partial eclipse ended with the day's sunset, a little after 6 pm. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
People in Mumbai were seen taking pictures of the solar eclipse at Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The next solar eclipse can be viewed from India only after five years. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)