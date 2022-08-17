Nepal’s holiest river Bagmati tainted by garbage and black sewageAugust 17, 2022 10:00:29 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Panch pran vs panch kaam: Kejriwal takes off gloves, pitches himself directly as Modi challenger
- BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, BSY enters apex body
- EntertainmentSky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
- EntertainmentHuma Qureshi weighs in on male actors avoiding two-hero films: ‘Ladkon ko pata nahi ek dusre se kya darr lagta hai’
- TrendingElephant returns child’s shoe in China, its 'kindness' leaves netizens in awe
- TrendingWatch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida
- LifestyleVirat Kohli on the need to prioritise mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
- SportsAsia Cup 2022: Indian team is playing differently from the last time we played Pakistan, says Rohit Sharma
- Opinion Salman Rushdie Attack: Need to condemn, need to listen
- FIFA ban: What happens to Indian football now?
- LifestyleIndia at 75: Country to soon get a 'nationalistic' Bharat font 'rooted in Indian-ness'
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord Buds CE review: My new morning walk companion