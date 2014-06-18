12 / 17

Both Sushma Swaraj and Dmitry O Rogozin, who arrived in the capital early on Wednesday on a two-day visit, are understood to have discussed about preparations for the annual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin scheduled during the course of the year.

Dmitry Rogozin, left, and Sushma Swaraj, pose for the media before their meeting in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)