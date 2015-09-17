3 / 29

As a child Modi helped his father sell tea at Vadnagar railway station, and later ran a tea stall with his brother near a bus terminus. He completed his higher secondary education in Vadnagar in 1967, where a teacher described him as an average student and a keen debater with an interest in theatre.



Narendra Modi shows victory sign as he casts his vote during the first phase of the 14th Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad. Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. (Source: PTI)