In the 13 years since Geeta was discovered, alone and in distress by Pakistan Rangers in Lahore, Geeta has been looked after by philanthropist Bilquis Edhi, who runs the Edhi Foundation. Now, thanks to the efforts of both the Indian and the Pakistani governments, the young girl has returned to her country– to be reunited with her family. (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)