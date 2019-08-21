Express Governance Awards: Honouring the finest District Magistrates in India

Toggle Menu Sections
A total of 16 district magistrates were awarded on Wednesday at The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards, a biennial event that celebrates the finest work done by the women and men at the forefront of governance and change across the country.

The winners were chosen from 249 entries received from 84 districts in 24 states. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The winning entries include projects like a cluster of solar panels installed on a hillock as an alternate energy source; a neo-natal unit in the heart of Maoist territory and an anti-corruption drive along the international border. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Chief Editor, The Indian Express, Raj Kamal Jha began the award ceremony with his address. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Viveck Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director, The Express Group said, "EIGAwards is a new vehicle to tell a whole new set of stories." (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The awards for outstanding work across 16 categories were given to the District Magistrates by five Union Ministers, who are special guests at the event. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The special guests were Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport Minister; Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways; and Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

The 16 DMs who have been awarded The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

