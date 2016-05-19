1 / 27

As counting of votes ended, Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a government for the second time in West Bengal. J. Jayalalithaa became the second chief minister to retain power in Tamil Nadu after MGR. Kerala saw a close fight, and the CPM-led LDF won the election. In Assam the BJP put an end to Congress’ 15-year uninterrupted rule. Puducherry is set to see a new chief minister, as AIADMK won there.