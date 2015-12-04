6 / 10

A man carries an elderly woman as she is rescued from a flooded area following heavy rains in Chennai, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. The heaviest rainfall in more than 100 years has devastated swathes of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, with thousands forced to leave their submerged homes and schools, offices and a regional airport shut for a second day Thursday. WATCH: Why Chennai is flooded