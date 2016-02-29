1 / 17

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his third budget on Monday.

Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at parliament house to present federal budget 2016-17, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. It was Jaitley’s second full budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a huge majority in national election in 2014, on the back of promises to turn around the economy and boost job creation. Government plans to launch a new initiative to provide cooking gas to BPL families with state support. Remember, the #GiveUp campaign that the government had earlier introduced invoking people who don’t need LPG connections to give them up. Jaitley said over 75 lakh people had given up their subsidies.

Read more: Budget highlights

(Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra)