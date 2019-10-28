Toggle Menu Sections
Sunny-Nisha to Kareena-Taimur: Celeb parents twinning with their kids is just adorable

Kids from Bollywood, from Taimur to Aaradhya, have already won the hearts of many. And to see them twinning with their parents is just cuteness overloaded. Take a look at these pictures for some inspiration.

Sunny Leone matched her yellow lehenga with that of her daughter Nisha for Diwali while dad Daniel Weber wore a yellow kurta. (Source: sunnyleone/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur looked adorable in their matching blue sweaters. (Source: therealkareenakapoor/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twinned with her daughter Aaradhya in a white and red attire when she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. (Source: aishwaryaraibachchan/Instagram)

Parents Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput matched their outfits with son Zain and daughter Misha respectively, looking like a picture-perfect family.

Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam seemed a perfect match in their black tees. (Source: iamsrk/Instagram)

Hrithik and his sons looked dapper in white shirt and black blazers teamed with a pair of jeans.

