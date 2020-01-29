1 / 10

NH7 Weekender: One of the most popular music festivals in the country, this multi-genre fest began in Pune, Maharashtra, in 2010. Over the years, it began to be celebrated in other cities too including Kolkata, Shillong and Hyderabad, between October and December. Among the performers who graced the event in 2019 were Nick Murphy, Karnivool. Kanan Gill, Zakir Khan and others. (Source: nh7dotin/Instagram)