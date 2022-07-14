1 / 11

Zendaya's incredible on-screen performance as 'Rue' in 'Euphoria' has earned her an Emmy nomination for the 'Best Actress In A Drama Series'. With this, the young actor has also created history as the youngest Emmy nominee.



Taking to Instagram, she even shared a post which read: " I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you." (Zendaya/Instagram)