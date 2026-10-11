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Harun al-Rashid, About Age 20: Harun al-Rashid was probably around 20 when he became the fifth Abbasid caliph in 786 CE, although his exact birth year is uncertain. He inherited an enormous empire stretching from the western Mediterranean nearly to India, with Baghdad as its capital. His reign saw expanding trade and industries including paper, textiles and metalworking, while Harun became a patron of the arts. Centuries later, his court was romanticised in The Thousand and One Nights, where he appears as a ruler who sometimes wandered through Baghdad in disguise. (wikimedia commons)