Alexander the Great, Age 20: Alexander III, better known as Alexander the Great, became king of Macedonia in 336 BCE at just 20. By then, he had studied philosophy, medicine, literature and science under Aristotle, governed Macedonia while his father was away and commanded part of the Macedonian army at 18. After his father Philip II was assassinated, Alexander inherited both a powerful army and plans to invade the Persian Empire. Over the next 13 years, he built an empire stretching from Greece and Egypt to north-western India. (wikimedia commons)