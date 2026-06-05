Fish dishes are comfort food in one culture and celebration food in another and every coast seems to have a recipe worth remembering. From spicy curries to grilled classics, these flavourful fish dishes from around the world deserve a spot in your kitchen. (unsplash)
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Chermoula Fish: Fish marinated with chermoula, a fragrant mix of herbs, garlic, lemon, and spices, creates a dish that’s zesty, aromatic, and deeply satisfying. A must try for lovers of bold flavours. (wikipedia)
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Goan Fish Curry: A staple from Goa, this curry pairs fish with coconut milk, tamarind, and a vibrant blend of spices. Tangy, creamy, and packed with flavour, it’s best enjoyed with steamed rice. (wikimedia commons)
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Ikan Bakar: Marinated in spices and grilled over charcoal, ikan bakar is smoky, juicy, and packed with bold flavours. It’s often served with sambal and rice. (wikimedia commons)
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Moqueca: This Brazilian seafood stew brings together fish, peppers, tomatoes, coconut milk, and palm oil. Rich and aromatic, it’s a dish full of coastal flavour. (unsplash)
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Pescado a la Veracruzana: This iconic Mexican dish features fish simmered in a tomato-based sauce with olives, capers, garlic, and herbs. It’s bright, savoury, and wonderfully fresh. (wikimedia commons)
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Pesce all’Acqua Pazza: Literally meaning “crazy water,” this southern Italian recipe gently poaches fish with tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and white wine. Simple ingredients, elegant flavours. (wikimedia commons)