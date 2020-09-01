1 / 11

If you are a fan of Ariana Grande, you would know that her look is synonymous with a sharp wing liner. Not to forget, her perfect high ponytail. The 'Dangerous Woman' singer has made it a point to ensure that it becomes her signature look. Here, we discuss and dissect her makeup, and suggest some ways in which you can recreate her look. Read on. (Photo: Ariana Grande/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)