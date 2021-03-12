6 / 12

Balasana or Child's Pose: Get on your knees. Rest your hips on the heels and bend forward to bring the head down to the mat. Let your hands be dropped to the sides. If you find it difficult to bring the head down, use a bolster, place it between the legs and rest your torso on it. Stay here for as long as it feels good. (Photo: Nishtha Bijlani)