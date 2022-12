1 / 10

There is no denying the fact that Yami Gautam has an exquisite sartorial sense, and her fashion game is always on point. As such, let's take a look at some of best best style moments.



Yami Gautam looked drop dead gorgeous in a mini-skater dress. The strapless dress featured a plunging V neckline, and pleated ruffle additions on the skirt and the bodice. (Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)