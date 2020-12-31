1 / 9

2020 is about to end and though it was a tough year, there were some great fashion highlights, even if most were at home. But of course, there is always a flip side and there were looks which did not work at all. As we bid adieu to this year, here's looking back at some of those. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Real Hina Khan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)