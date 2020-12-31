2020: A Rewind
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
- Health and science lessons from the pandemic
- 2020 was a year of struggle, innovation for teachers
- Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- The quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020
Fashion flashback 2020: Some trends which should end with this year
- 'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi': PM Modi's mantra for 2021 as Covid-19 vaccine preperation enters last stage
- CitiesCBI raids TMC youth leader's properties in cattle smuggling case; lookout notice issued
- EntertainmentFilmmaker Aanand L Rai tests positive for coronavirus
- EntertainmentCelebrities gear up to welcome 2021: Bye Bye 2020, says Neha Kakkar
- TrendingAfter appearances across the world, a monolith turns up in Ahmedabad park
- New Year’s Eve: Goodle Doodle celebrates with a 2020 clock waiting to strike midnight
- SportsAjinkya Rahane and R Ashwin's trials, tribulations and triumphs
- Sports2020 The Lost Year: U-17 women footballers' dreams lie in tatters
- Opinion2020 has been a strange interruption and reversal. Unless we act now, we will have a stunted recovery
- A forecast for friction: Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- LifestyleNew Year's Eve party: Ten things to do at home to say goodbye to 2020
- TechnologyHow the internet kept India moving despite the pandemic