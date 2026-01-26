From fiery salads to numbing broths, these iconic spicy dishes are not just hot, they are cultural classics worth trying at least once.
Egusi Soup (Nigeria): This hearty West African stew gets its spicy character from Scotch bonnet chillies and rich, ground melon seeds (egusi). It’s deeply flavourful and warming, perfect with fufu or rice.
Jerk Chicken/Pork (Jamaica): Jerk is a bold Caribbean classic where meat is seasoned with Scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, thyme and cloves, slow smoked for an intense, spicy, smoky profile.
Pad Ka Prao (Thailand): This Thai favourite features minced meat stir-fried with holy basil and fiery Thai chillies, often served over rice with a runny egg for an even spicier experience.
Piri-Piri Chicken (Mozambique and Angola): Marinated in fiery peri-peri chilies, lemon, garlic and herbs, this Portuguese influenced chicken dish packs vibrant heat and smoky flavour, a spicy staple throughout southern Africa.
Sichuan Hot Pot (China): A legendary communal dish where meats and vegetables are cooked in a bubbling, mala style spicy broth seasoned with Sichuan peppercorns and chilli oil, delivering both heat and numbing sensation.
Som Tam (Thailand): A bold and spicy green papaya salad from Thailand’s Isaan region, Som Tam balances heat with sour lime, fish sauce, tamarind, and bird’s eye chilies for a refreshing but fiery kick.