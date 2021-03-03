1 / 12

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, urging citizens to "do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals". His tweet read: "On #WorldWildlifeDay, I salute all those working towards wildlife protection. Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals." (Source Twitter/@narendramodi)