In case you have a TB infection and the symptoms are not visible, that is latent TB. Then, you may be at the risk of suffering from TB in the near future. Thus, you will be advised to take treatment for only a short period to stop the infection. Along with appropriate treatment, a TB patient will have to follow a good diet as well. You will have to speak to a nutritionist about the foods to include and exclude in the diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)