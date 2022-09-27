Next, the Hoysaleshwara Temple in Halebidu, Karnataka, which was recently proposed to be listed under UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Also called ‘Halebidu’ temple, the Hoysaleshwara Temple is a 12th-century monument dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said to be the largest monument in Halebidu, a town in Karnataka and erstwhile capital of the Hoysala Empire. It was sponsored by King Vishnuvardhana. The temple follows the Shaivism tradition, but includes themes from Vaishnavism and Shaktism, too, along with images from Jainism. (Photo: From the archives of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka)