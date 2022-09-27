2 / 8

Seen here is the Mysore Palace, which is also known as the 'Amba Vilas Palace'. It is a tourist place and also a royal residence. It was, once upon a time, the seat of the Kingdom of Mysore and the official residence of the Wadiyar dynasty. It continues to be one of the most important and popular tourist sites in India, and people from all over the country come here to witness the beauty of the palace. (Photo: From the archives of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka)