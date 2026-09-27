Hornbill Festival, India: Held at Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima, the Hornbill Festival offers an introduction to the cultural diversity of Nagaland. Conceptualised in 2000, the ten-day celebration brings together different Naga tribes through traditional performances, indigenous games, handlooms, handicrafts, local cuisine and music. The heritage complex itself features traditionally designed morungs, or youth dormitories, representing different Naga tribes. The 2026 festival is scheduled for December 1to 10. (wikimedia commons)