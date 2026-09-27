7 / 7

Vardavar, Armenia: If you happen to be in Armenia in summer, expect to get wet. Vardavar is an ancient water festival during which people splash water on one another in the streets. Its roots predate Christianity and are connected with water, fertility and purification traditions. Roses also play an important role in the celebration, while traditional festivities have included singing, dancing, fortune-telling, puppetry and wrestling. The festival is celebrated across Armenia and is a particularly unusual way to experience the country's living heritage. (wikimedia commons)