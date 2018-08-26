1 / 8

Sanskrit, the language of ancient India and the mother of many languages that exist today, finds a special place in the hearts of Indians. To commemorate the significance of this rich national heritage, World Sanskrit Day is celebrated. Though the usage of the original language may be fading away slowly but there are many words derived from Sanskrit that we use in our daily speech. From Hindi to English, a plethora of words have been derived from Sanskrit and still find their way in our speech and slang. Here are some of those interesting tidbits that will surprise you. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)



English word 'chit', meaning a small slip of paper, is derived from 'Chitti', which means a letter in Hindi.