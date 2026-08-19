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Komal Bedi Sohal: Komal Bedi Sohal is a New Delhi–based street and documentary photographer whose images focus on candid, emotionally resonant moments from everyday life. After a celebrated career in advertising, she developed photography as a deeply personal visual practice, capturing people, communities and fleeting interactions with an intuitive, observational eye. Her work has been exhibited internationally, and she was selected for the La Vie Un Bleu International Photography Residency in Nice in 2024. Her photography book Chola Maati, documenting the rituals of the Pardhan Gond community, was published by Mapin in 2025. (official instagram page)