Every year, since the past couple of decades, June 21 is celebrated as Fête de la Musique, or as it is more popularly known World Music Day. Started in France to make music popular in society, given its therapeutic affect on the human mind, body and soul, now World Music Day sees participation from over 120 countries in the form of galas, festivals and performances celebrating the song and rhythm of life. Well, who better to talk about music than musicians themselves, which is why we bring you 15 inspiring quotes on music by world famous musicians. Do sing along! (Image: File photo/ Creative: Rajan Sharma)