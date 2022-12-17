1 / 15

With dazzling lights, decorated Christmas trees, and people thronging markets to shop for the festival, it is already beginning to look like Christmas. The annual celebration commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Let's take a look at the stunning pictures from around the world giving a glimpse into the preparation ahead of Christmas.



A kid rides a bicycle to power a Christmas lights installation in a Budapest district square to save costs with sustainable lights in Budapest, Hungary. (REUTERS/Marton Monus)