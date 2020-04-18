1 / 8

World Heritage Day: India has the sixth largest number of World Heritage Sites in the world. While you may not be able to travel now, you can at least look at the pictures of these magnificent places. In the picture is Agra Fort, which was included in the World Heritage List in 1982. It is older than the Taj Mahal, built from 16th century onward to 18th century. One of the must-visit places, here is the Diwan-i-Khas, where the famous Peacock Throne embedded with the Kohinoor diamond was kept. (Source: sh4n._/Instagram)