4 / 7

Injera, Ethiopia: Injera is a soft, spongy flatbread traditionally made from teff flour and fermented batter. Its slightly sour flavour and porous texture make it both a staple and an accompaniment for stews, lentils and vegetables. Food is often arranged on a shared platter of injera, with pieces torn off to scoop up the dishes. This way of eating highlights how meals can be about communal participation as much as nourishment, while teff reflects the importance of locally adapted grains in Ethiopian food culture. (unsplash)