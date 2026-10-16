Jollof Rice, West Africa: Jollof rice is a one-pot dish made with rice, tomatoes, peppers, onions and spices, with variations across West African countries, particularly Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and The Gambia. Its history is linked to the Senegambian region and the culinary traditions of the Wolof people, although its precise origins and evolution are debated. Each version reflects local tastes and cooking styles, and the friendly rivalry over whose jollof is best reveals how a shared dish can also express national and regional pride. (wikimedia commons)