The world observes World Environment Day on June 5 ever sine it was promoted by the United Nations. With India as the host country this year and theme — Beat Plastic Pollution, several Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, among others, have pioneeredthe cause of using reusable materials and reducing or completely avoiding the use of plastic, which is non-biodegradable and also fatal for animals. Also called Eco day or Environment Day, the initiative that was taken in 1974 has now got people across the world to join in, to reduce the damage of climate change and damage of resources because of man's negligence and overuse. (Source: PTI)