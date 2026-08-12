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The trunk of the African Elephant is versatile: The African Elephant’s trunk is one of the most versatile and powerful appendages in the animal kingdom. It is an extraordinary tool that balances extreme strength with incredible precision, it can pluck a single blade of grass or tear down massive tree branches. Beyond handling food, elephants use their trunks to drink up to 200 litres of water a day, explore scents in the air, and wrap around each other's trunks as a warm sign of affection. (wikimedia commons)