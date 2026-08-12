Elephant Ears are Fascinating: Among the African elephant's most recognizable traits are its expansive, fan-shaped ears, which uniquely mimic the outline of the African continent itself. Far beyond their distinct look, these ears play an essential role in thermoregulation. Residing in scorching environments, African elephants rely on their ears as a built-in cooling mechanism. Heat escapes through the thin skin and rich network of blood vessels when they flap their ears, enabling their massive heart, weighing around 25 kilograms to circulate the refreshed, cooled blood throughout their entire body. (wikimedia commons)