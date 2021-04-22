1 / 16

Mumbai’s mangroves cover an area of 66 square km that poses as a natural barrier against sea level rise and coastal flooding, while welcoming a wealth of migratory birds and aquatic species. But did you know that these mangroves act as natural buffers against coastal erosion and flooding, and they store up to four times as much carbon as other forests? Mumbai’s mangroves are among 12 unique mangrove forests in India selected for better conservation by the Mangrove Society of India. Maharashtra is the only state with a devoted Mangrove cell. But are we doing enough to preserve the rich environmental heritage? Biodiversity by the Bay presents a series of artworks in support of Mumbai’s wetlands and its rich biodiversity. This artistic intervention raises awareness of Mumbai’s unique ecosystems especially its wetlands and mangroves. (PR Handout)