In pictures: The ongoing Book Fair at Delhi’s Pragati MaidanPublished: January 7, 2020 3:42:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesSunday incident unfortunate, let us make a new beginning, says V-C
- CitiesJNU violence: Delhi Police draws flak for FIR against JNUSU pesident Aishe Ghosh
- EntertainmentShikara trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra tells 'the untold story of Kashmiri Pandits'
- EntertainmentThe Forgotten Army trailer: Kabir Khan's series on Indian National Army is high on action
- TrendingVishal Bhardwaj recites poem at Mumbai protest against JNU violence, video goes viral
- TrendingPresident Ram Nath Kovind's office saves the day after US couple asked to change wedding venue in 48 hours
- SportsSouth Africa vs England: What if this was a four-day Test?
- Sports'New Zealand not an easy tour' but Rohit up for the challenge
- OpinionJNU violence reflects an apocalyptic politics driven by a constant need to find new enemies
- California’s data privacy law
- TechnologySamsung's NEON is an artificial human with emotions