1 / 12

Work from home is usually not a very popular choice in the industry and also not implemented at a largescale as it is considered challenging for many organisations. However, while we are at it, to prevent crowding and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, many offices in India and outside have asked employees to work remotely. As a result, they are now working from home. But, this change of environment is sometimes believed to negatively impact the productivity of a person, who may feel more driven when operating from their place of work instead of their house, where they can be easily distracted. There are a few work etiquette that can be implemented and followed for efficient working. A most important and effective way to focus is to treat it like your everyday routine and freshen up and sit for work. Here are some tips that can keep you motivated and positive in the time of an outbreak. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)