International cinema offers bold storytelling, unique perspectives, and unforgettable visuals. These acclaimed directors have redefined modern filmmaking with their distinctive styles. Here are six must-watch filmmakers and the works you shouldn’t miss.
2 / 7
Asghar Farhadi: A master of human drama, his films such as A Separation and The Salesman explore complex moral dilemmas. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Céline Sciamma: Known for her sensitive and visually stunning storytelling, her films like Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Petite Maman beautifully explore identity, memory, and relationships. (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Jafar Panahi: Known for his minimalist yet powerful storytelling, his films like Taxi and The Circle explore social issues in Iran with quiet intensity. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Ruben Östlund His satirical takes on modern society shine in films like The Square and Triangle of Sadness. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi: Known for deeply emotional narratives, his films like Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy are beautifully introspective. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Yorgos Lanthimos: Famous for his surreal and darkly humorous style, must watch films include The Lobster and The Favourite. (wikimedia commons)