Fearless women who defied death long before viral stunts
Throughout history, women have performed high-stakes stunts—from high-wire walking and barnstorming to early automotive racing—often in an era where societal norms strictly dictated what women "should" and "shouldn't" do.
Long before extreme sports and viral stunts became popular, fearless women around the world were pushing limits and risking their lives to achieve the unimaginable. These trailblazing daredevils performed death defying feats that challenged both danger and societal expectations, proving courage knows no gender. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Annie Edson Taylor: In 1901, at age 63, Annie Edson Taylor became the first person to survive going over Niagara Falls in a wooden barrel. Her daring stunt made headlines worldwide and remains one of the most astonishing feats in stunt history. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Bessie Coleman: The first African American and Native American woman pilot, Bessie Coleman became famous for performing high-risk aerial tricks and parachute stunts in the 1920s, earning the nickname “Queen Bess.” (wikimedia commons)
4 / 7
Georgia Broadwick: Known as the first woman to parachute from an airplane, Georgia “Tiny” Broadwick made history in 1913. She later demonstrated the first freefall jump, helping shape modern skydiving. (wikimedia commons)
5 / 7
Helen Gibson: Hollywood’s first professional stuntwoman, Helen Gibson performed her own dangerous action scenes in the early 1900s, including jumping between moving trains and riding at high speeds. (wikimedia commons)
6 / 7
Kitty O'Neil: A legendary stunt performer and racer, Kitty O’Neil became the fastest woman alive in 1976, reaching speeds of over 500 mph in a rocket-powered vehicle, despite being deaf since childhood. (wikimedia commons)
7 / 7
Maria Spelterini: In 1876, Maria Spelterini became the first and only woman to tightrope walk across Niagara Falls. She later repeated the crossing blindfolded and with her hands and feet bound, cementing her place in daredevil history. (wikimedia commons)