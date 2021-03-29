Latest news
- Accused in MP Congress leader’s murder in 2019: On the run from 2 years, BSP MLA’s husband arrested in Bhind
- A year on, Nizamuddin Markaz reopens its doors
- Delhi: From college politics, how Fajja turned to crime
- Punjab: Muktsar police arrest 4, book 27 in BJP MLA assault case
- Prashant Kishor: ‘SCs in Bengal most crucial factor this time’
- House panel calls bankers ‘Covid warriors’, hails sector’s efforts
- Risk of Covid-19 infection after vaccination is low, but not zero: new analysis
- As Covid cases rise in Delhi, slight spike in deaths too
Holi amid pandemic: Women in Kolkata celebrate the festival wearing PPE kitsUpdated: March 29, 2021 6:45:20 pm
- 'Their pain will haunt Mamata': Amit Shah on death of BJP man's mother
- Prashant Kishor: ‘Modi quite popular, but in Bengal not more than Didi’
- EntertainmentAs many question Ajay Devgn's presence in viral Aerocity brawl video, actor's team clarifies: 'Baseless and untrue'
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of Taimur as she wishes Holi to fans: 'Stay safe people'
- TrendingWatch: US Navy members sing Rahman's 'Yeh jo des hai tera', the composer reacts
- TrendingWatch: This flight simulator game gives its own twist to Suez Canal crisis
- SportsSeam-ingly unbeatable: India survive scare to clinch ODI series
- SportsShardul, Bhuvneshwar missing out on accolades is surprising: Virat Kohli
- OpinionJobless growth: the pandemic has revealed India’s crisis of unemployment
- Explained: Quran case, and powers of judicial review
- TechnologyKolkata man starts social network to bring amateur writers together