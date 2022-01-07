1 / 10

As the days get colder and winter reaches its peak, people await the magic moment of the first snow, which blankets everything with a beautiful white layer. Here’s how people around the world are enjoying the snowy winter wonderland.



Apolline Converse, 3, mom Armela Macellari, and dad Nathan Converse, sled down a hill in Rock Creek Park following a snowstorm in Washington, U.S. (Photo:Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS)