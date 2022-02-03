1 / 15

Over the years, the mascots for the Winter Olympics have been abstract forms, animals and humans. Bing Dwen Dwen, the cheerful panda, is the official mascot for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but there were plenty before.



Inflated Beijing Games mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, tries to squeeze through the door to enter the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)